September 22, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boat carrying Syrian refugees sinks off Lebanon, most rescued: sources

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A boat with around three dozen Syrian refugees on board sank off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday and most were rescued by the Lebanese army but at least one child drowned, security sources said.

The boat was ferrying the refugees illegally to Cyprus, some 180 km (110 miles) away, when it foundered off the coast of northern Lebanon, the sources said. Three more of the people on boat were in a serious condition in hospital.

Lebanon is hosting around 1 million registered refugees from Syria’s civil war, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. The Lebanese government puts the figure at around 1.5 million.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
