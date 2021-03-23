Saudi urges Lebanese politicians to speed up deal on new government

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 23, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador called on Lebanese political parties to quickly form a new government that will have to pull the country from financial crisis, after months of political wrangling.

“I stressed the need to put the higher national interest first to launch drastic reforms that can restore the international community’s confidence in Lebanon,” Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari said from the Baabda palace after his first meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in more than a year.