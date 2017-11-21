Lebanon army chief asks troops for readiness at Israel border

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s army chief urged “full readiness” at the southern border to face the “threats of the Israeli enemy and its violations,” the army said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun called on soldiers to be ever vigilant for the “good implementation” of the U.N. resolution 1701 to “preserve stability” at the border with Israel.

The Lebanese army is responsible for security on its side of the border under the resolution, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.