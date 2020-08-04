Israel offers aid to Lebanon after blast, Israeli ministers say

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has offered humanitarian assistance to Lebanon after a massive explosion rocked its capital Beirut on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said.

“Israel has approached Lebanon through international security and diplomatic channels and has offered the Lebanese government medical and humanitarian assistance,” a written statement from Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

Lebanon’s health minister said more than 25 people had been killed and over 2,500 injured in the blast at the Beirut port area.