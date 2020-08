FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun delivers a speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said international aid following a massive deadly blast in Beirut last week will go where it is needed.

In an interview with French news channel BFM TV aired on Saturday, Aoun said all hypotheses remained open in the investigation into the disaster that killed 178 people.