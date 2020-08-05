Britain to provide five million pounds of aid to Beirut: Raab

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street ahead of a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will provide a 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package to Beirut, including search and rescue help and expert medical support, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“We are going to stand by the Lebanese people in their time of need; we are going to provide immediate response and an aid package - an assistance package - search and rescue, humanitarian assistance up to 5 million pounds, as well as expert medical support,” he said.