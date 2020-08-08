Lebanon's Aoun, UK's Johnson agree to work on recovery from blast

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun visits the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday discussed Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian, medical and reconstruction needs following Tuesday’s devastating blast at Beirut port.

“President Aoun thanked the UK for the support provided to date, including the release of 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) in emergency funding and deployment of HMS Enterprise,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“With Lebanon facing threats from a financial crisis, coronavirus and the effects of this tragic blast, they agreed to work with international partners to ensure the country’s long-term recovery and rehabilitation.”