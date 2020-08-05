Egyptian-operated ship was unloading Ukrainian wheat in Beirut as port blast hit: director

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian-operated ship was unloading 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in Beirut when a powerful blast ripped through the port but the cargo is “in good condition,” the shipping company’s operations director told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two Syrian crew members aboard the Mero Star were seriously injured in the blast and others were wounded, Farid Hashem said.

(This story corrects name of vessel to Mero Star (not Metro Star), paragraph 2)