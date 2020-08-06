World News
August 6, 2020 / 4:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shipping group CMA CGM says missing Beirut staff member died

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday that one of its staff who was missing after an explosion that ripped through Beirut port on Tuesday has died.

The French-based company in a statement said that two of its staff in Beirut were seriously injured and many slightly hurt..

It also confirmed that it was setting up a logistics hub in the Lebanese port of Tripoli, like other shipping firms, and was also offering logistical assistance to the authorities.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle

