Donors promise 'major' humanitarian aid for Lebanon

People clean debris from the street following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

PARIS (Reuters) - World powers agreed on Sunday to provide “major resources” to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, pledging not to let its people down.

The “assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent with the needs of the Lebanese people ... and directly delivered to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and transparency,” the communique stated.

It did not give a figure for the pledges made.

Lebanon’s partners were ready to support the country’s longer-term economic recovery and required that Lebanon’s leaders committed fully to the reforms expected by their people, it added.