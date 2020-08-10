World News
August 10, 2020 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's finance minister ready to resign, local media says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, has prepared his resignation letter and brought it with him to a cabinet meeting, a source close to him and local media said.

Earlier local broadcasters MTV and Al Jadeed had said that Wazni had resigned. Al Jadeed then said the minister had arrived for a cabinet meeting with this resignation letter in hand.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Laila Bassam; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

