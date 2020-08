FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's newly appointed Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm and Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti arrive to attend the cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm said in a statement on Monday she had presented her resignation from the government, citing the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut.