August 14, 2020

Hezbollah will respond if Beirut blast was sabotage, says Nasrallah

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that his group would wait for results of a probe into the Beirut port blast, but that if it turns out to be an act of sabotage by Israel then it would “pay an equal price”.

Speaking in a televised speech, he said the two theories under investigation were that an accident or sabotage caused the explosion of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse. Israel has denied any involvement in the Aug. 4 blast that killed 172 people and injured 6,000.

Reporting by Ellen Francis, Laila Bassam; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

