A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

DUBAI (Reuters) - Lebanon’s interior minister said the cause of the explosion that rocked the capital Beirut on Tuesday would be determined in an investigation but that initial information indicated highly-explosive material had blown up, his office said in a statement.

Separately Al Mayadeen television cited Lebanon’s customs director general as saying tonnes of nitrate had exploded.