DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is ready to help Lebanon in any way necessary, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after a deadly explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon,” Zarif tweeted.