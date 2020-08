FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to local people at the Canal Side Heritage Centre, after the government announced a new plan to get Britain cycling, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beeston near Nottingham, Britain, July 28, 2020. Rui Vieira/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was shocked by the blast in Beirut and that Britain would continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon.

“I was absolutely apalled and shocked by the scenes from Lebanon, from Beirut,” Johnson said. “I am sure that the UK will continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon.”