France's Macron: no more info on Beirut blast, international probe needed

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a news conference, following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he personally had no further information into what may have caused this week’s deadly warehouse explosion in Beirut, beyond what was already in the public domain.

Macron also told reporters in Beirut that an international inquiry into the blast was needed, and that this had to be as transparent as possible.

Initial probes have pointed to a cargo of ammonium nitrate, which was abandoned in Beirut and exploded in a devastating fireball, as being the cause of the blast.