FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint news conference with his counterpart of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to Beirut on Thursday and will meet the country’s political figures, after a blast ravaged the Lebanese capital, his office said.

Macron, who spoken to Lebanese President Michel Aoun shortly after the blast, has already ordered French emergency assistance be sent to Lebanon, a country with deep historical ties to France.