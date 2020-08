FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint news conference with his counterpart of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut on Thursday at the start of an official visit following the warehouse explosion that killed over 100 people in the city.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun.