FILE PHOTO: Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad attends a news conference, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 25, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad announced on Sunday her resignation, citing the failure of the government to carry out reforms and the catastrophic explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday.