Pompeo in call with Lebanese PM reaffirms U.S.commitment to assist after blast

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S. July 30, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday reiterated ‘steadfast’ commitment to assist the Lebanese people, the State Department said on Wednesday, after a massive warehouse blast killed 135 people and injured thousands.

Around 5,000 people were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, which investigators blamed on negligence, and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland. [nL8N2F70JD]