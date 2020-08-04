Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks during a news conference at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon May 21, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a “dangerous” warehouse in Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.

“I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. ... Those responsible will pay the price,” he said in a televised speech. “Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations”.