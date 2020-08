A view shows the damaged facade of a building following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from a massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday has reached 100 and more victims are under the rubble, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local broadcasters on Wednesday.

George Kettaneh told LBCI TV by telephone that the Red Cross was coordinating with the health ministry for morgues to take victims because hospitals were overwhelmed.