Trump says to join conference call to support Lebanon on Sunday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would take part in a conference call on Sunday with leaders of Lebanon, France and other countries following the devastating blast in Beirut.

Writing on Twitter on Friday, Trump also said he had spoken to Lebanese President Michel Aoun and told him that three large aircraft carrying medical supplies, food and water were on their way, as well as doctors, nurses and first responders.