Demonstrators hurl stones at police in second day of Beirut protests

A demonstrator waves a flag on the Martyrs' Monument at Martyrs' Square ahead of a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Protesters hurled rocks at security forces blocking a road near Lebanon’s parliament on Sunday in a second day of protests

against the government after a huge explosion last Tuesday killed dozens of people and injured thousands.

A Reuters correspondent said hundreds were converging on a main square where thousands of Lebanese protested on Saturday against a political elite they blame for the country’s economic and political woes

“We want to destroy and kill the government. They gave us no jobs nor rights,” said Nissan Ghrawi, a 19-year old unemployed demonstrator.