World News
August 6, 2020 / 6:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

One French death, 24 injured after Beirut blast

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne speaks during a session of questions to the government, during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the National Assembly, in Paris, France April 29, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - One Frenchman, architect Jean-Marc Bonfils, has died while a further 24 French people were injured in Tuesday’s massive warehouse explosion in Beirut, French government ministers have said.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot announced Bonfils’s death in a tweet. Junior foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne added on Thursday that, of those injured, three had serious injuries.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Beirut on Thursday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey

