2 months ago
Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps protects border security
#World News
June 30, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 months ago

Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps protects border security

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Friday that a widescale army manhunt for militants hiding inside Syrian refugee camps in a border town was to protect against the threat posed by fighters infiltrating from across from Syria.

The Lebanese army said that five suicide bombers attacked soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria on Friday and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol.

Hezbollah, which is heavily involved in backing Syrian President Bashar al Assad in his fight against insurgents, said in a statement the raids complemented its own fighters ongoing campaign to bar "terrorists" from entering Lebanon from Syria.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

