Demonstrators take part in a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an entrances to parliament square in central Beirut as hundreds of angry anti-government protesters tried to break into the cordoned-off area, Lebanese TV channels showed.

The live broadcasts also showed police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Protesters broke into the housing and transport ministry offices.