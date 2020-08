A demonstrator reacts as a truck is seen on fire during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fire broke out in a truck in a main square in central Beirut where protesters had converged on Saturday to demand the fall of Lebanon’s ruling class and government after last Tuesday’s explosion, witnesses said.

Several other smaller fires broke out in the vicinity of the protest area.