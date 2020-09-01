Gunfire erupts in Lebanese town south of capital, state media says

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Gunfire broke out on Tuesday in a town south of Beirut, where clashes last week killed two people and raised the risk of sectarian strife in Lebanon, the state news agency NNA said.

NNA said an army patrol had deployed to the Khaldeh area to calm the situation, but gave no further details.

Last week’s clashes in Khaldeh between Sunni Muslims and Shi’ites had prompted a flurry of contacts among Lebanese politicians seeking to contain tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently visiting Lebanon to press for the formation of a government that can enact long-demanded reforms to help Lebanon exit an economic meltdown compounded by last month’s Beirut port blast.