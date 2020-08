Smoke is seen after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Gaby Maamary/via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday has risen to more than 50 killed and over 2,700 injured, Lebanon’s health minister said in televised remarks.

The minister earlier said more than 25 people had been killed and more than 2,500 injured.