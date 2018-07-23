FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese army kills suspected drug dealer, seven others in raid: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese army killed a suspected drug dealer and seven others during a raid in northeast Lebanon on Monday, the army said.

During the raid, which took place near the town of Brital, not far from the border with Syria, soldiers were fired at by armed groups, an army statement said.

“Army members were forced to retaliate, leading to the killing of eight armed people and the arrest of 41 people,” it said.

The man wanted on suspicion of drugs offences was called Ali Zaid Ismail. Weapons and drugs were seized as a result of the raid, the army said.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Angus MacSwan

