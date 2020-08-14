World News
August 14, 2020 / 7:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hezbollah 'not concerned' with verdict of U.N.-backed tribunal

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s leader said on Friday the group was not concerned with the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik al-Hariri due on August 18.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said if any members of the Iran-backed movement are indicted, Hezbollah would stand by their innocence.

The court located outside The Hague, Netherlands, was due to give a verdict in the trial of four men on August 7 but it was postponed after the massive blast that rocked Beirut last week.

Reporting by Beirut team

