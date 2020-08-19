World News
August 19, 2020 / 7:44 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.N. tribunal verdict does not concern Hezbollah, says MP

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah talks in Beirut, Lebanon November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not “evaluate” the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik al-Hariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.

Fadlallah, in the first comments by a Hezbollah official after Tuesday’s verdict, told Al Mayadeen TV that the group has never recognised the court and this stance has only strengthened.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the bombing that killed 21 others.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Michael Georgy and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below