World News
August 18, 2020 / 9:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says U.S. welcomes U.N. tribunal verdict on Hariri assassination case

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, Austria, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States welcomed the conviction by a U.N.-backed court of a Hezbollah member of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing.

In a statement, Pompeo also slammed Hezbollah’s ‘exploitation’ of the financial system of Lebanon, which is reeling from the aftermath of the huge Aug. 4 explosion, and said the degradation of Lebanese institutions jeopardized the country’s financial well-being and potential recovery.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below