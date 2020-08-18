Pompeo says U.S. welcomes U.N. tribunal verdict on Hariri assassination case

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, Austria, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States welcomed the conviction by a U.N.-backed court of a Hezbollah member of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing.

In a statement, Pompeo also slammed Hezbollah’s ‘exploitation’ of the financial system of Lebanon, which is reeling from the aftermath of the huge Aug. 4 explosion, and said the degradation of Lebanese institutions jeopardized the country’s financial well-being and potential recovery.