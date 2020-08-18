World News
August 18, 2020 / 2:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's Hariri: punishment must be served after U.N.-backed tribunal verdict

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s ex-Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he accepted the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of his father Rafik, but vowed he would not rest until punishment is served.

Hariri said it was time for the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to assume responsibility after the tribunal convicted one of its members of conspiracy to kill Rafik al-Hariri, who was also a former prime minister.

“Hezbollah is the one that should make sacrifices today,” he said. “I repeat: we will not rest until punishment is served.”

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Beirut bureau; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below