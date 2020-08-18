Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing

FILE PHOTO: A combination picture of Salim Jamil Ayyash, one of four men wanted for the assassination of Lebanon's former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, is shown in this undated handout picture released at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon website July 29, 2011. The U.N.-backed Lebanon tribunal released on July 29, 2011, the names, photographs and details of four men wanted for the assassination of statesman Rafik al-Hariri in a bid to speed up their arrest. REUTERS/Special Tribunal for Lebanon/Handout

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted the lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Reading a summary of a 2,600 page decision, Judge David Re said Salim Jamil Ayyash had been found guilty of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others.