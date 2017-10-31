FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese army gets two A-29 light-attack aircraft from U.S.
October 31, 2017 / 4:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese army gets two A-29 light-attack aircraft from U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMAT, Lebanon (Reuters) - The United States delivered two A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to Lebanon’s army on Tuesday, a sign of continued U.S. support despite Israeli accusations that the Lebanese military is controlled by Hezbollah.

An A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircrafts are seen in Hamat Air Base in Lebanon's mountains October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

The planes will be used as armed observation aircraft, a security source in Lebanon said, and represent a big upgrade for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

Earlier this month, U.S. ally Israel said Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi‘ite Muslim movement, had gained control over Lebanon’s conventional military, a charge the Lebanese army denies.

Hezbollah, which was designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department in 1997, last fought Israel in a war in 2006. Lebanon is formally in a state of war with Israel.

An A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft is seen in Hamat Air Base in Lebanon's mountains October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

“The significant increase in LAF combat capability that this aircraft represents will ensure that the LAF will remain a national unifying force, a bulwark against extremism and terrorism,” said U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth Richard.

The Islamic State militant group held a pocket of land straddling Lebanon’s border with Syria until August.

Over the last decade, the U.S. government has invested over $1.5 billion in training and equipment, and has trained over 32,000 Lebanese troops, Richard said.

“We have recently announced another $120 million in foreign military financing, which brings the total investment in the LAF to over $160 million just this year,” she said. The United States will deliver another four Super Tucanos to Lebanon.

The two new aircraft - which have advanced combat and surveillance capabilities - will “make a qualitative leap in improving the aerial capabilities of the LAF,” said Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; editing by Mark Heinrich

