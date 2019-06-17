Deals
June 17, 2019 / 10:46 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Prosperity to buy peer LegacyTexas Financial for $2.1 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc said here on Monday it has agreed to buy Plano, Texas-based peer LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc for $2.1 billion.

LegacyTexas shareholders will receive 0.528 Prosperity shares and $6.28 in cash for each share held, valuing the company at $41.78 per share.

Prosperity’s offer represents a premium of about 9.3% based on LegacyTexas’ closing price on Friday, according to Reuters calculations.

Kevin Hanigan, chief executive officer of LegacyTexas, will join Prosperity as its chief operating officer, the companies said in a joint statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Prosperity’s financial adviser in the deal was Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial adviser for LegacyTexas.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below