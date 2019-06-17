Prosperity to buy peer LegacyTexas Financial for $2.1 billion

(Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc said here on Monday it has agreed to buy Plano, Texas-based peer LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc for $2.1 billion.

LegacyTexas shareholders will receive 0.528 Prosperity shares and $6.28 in cash for each share held, valuing the company at $41.78 per share.

Prosperity’s offer represents a premium of about 9.3% based on LegacyTexas’ closing price on Friday, according to Reuters calculations.

Kevin Hanigan, chief executive officer of LegacyTexas, will join Prosperity as its chief operating officer, the companies said in a joint statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Prosperity’s financial adviser in the deal was Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial adviser for LegacyTexas.