Two U.S. law firms, White & Case and Latham, advise on Saudi Aramco IPO

U.S. law firms White & Case and Latham & Watkins are among the law firms advising Saudi state oil giant Aramco on its massive initial public offering, according to a prospectus released on Saturday by the company.

New York-based White & Case is advising Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, on matters related to foreign investors and laws, while the Riyadh-based Law Office of Megren M. Al-Shaalan is counseling the company on domestic matters, according to the prospectus.

