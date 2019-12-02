In-house counsel urge states to lighten restrictions on pro bono

When the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that in-house counsel who are not members of the bar in the state could nonetheless do pro bono work just over a year ago, Jennifer McAdam got to work.

By June, McAdam, who is senior in-house counsel at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, an organization that helps insurance regulators set state standards, had secured malpractice insurance and organized a legal aid clinic with nonprofits from both Kansas and Missouri.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35V7z1c