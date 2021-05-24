AI e-discovery company Reveal taps Gibson Dunn, legal tech vet for C-Suite

(Reuters) - Reveal-Brainspace, which provides an artificial intelligence-enabled electronic discovery platform, has looked to legal technology company DISCO for its latest hire.

Chicago-based Reveal said it’s bringing on former DISCO chief innovation officer Cat Casey, a move it said follows “record-breaking” growth for the company, including new clients and recent combinations with NexLP and Brainspace.

Casey joins the company’s leadership team as chief growth officer, Reveal said Monday.

The e-discovery company acquired legal AI software company NexLP in August of last year. In January, it merged with visual analytics company Brainspace in a deal that included a $200 million investment by software private equity firm K1 Investment Management LLC.

Reveal’s customers include law firms, companies, legal service providers and government agencies, according to its website. In November, the company partnered with DLA Piper to launch a service poised to mitigate cartel risks within companies. Reveal has in the past year also touted relationships with law firms including Thompson & Knight and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, and with legal services providers Epiq and UnitedLex.

Reveal said its hire of Casey lines up with its goal of investing in the adoption of AI in the practice of law – a trend that was also evident Monday when Baker McKenzie announced it had deepened its relationship with AI-powered platform SparkBeyond.

Casey pointed to the NexLP and Brainspace combinations as “disrupting” the e-discovery market.

“After a strong case of fear of missing out (FOMO), I knew I must join this lightning in a bottle,” she said in a statement. “In an industry where there is often a lot of hype without substance, Reveal delivers powerful, innovative, and intuitive solutions for complex legal challenges.”

Casey spent two years at DISCO, which also provides e-discovery software. The Austin-based company in December announced that it completed a $100 million financing round, which brought total investment to $235 million. The company grew out of Houston-based litigation boutique Camara & Sibley. DISCO didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Prior to joining DISCO in May 2019, Casey headed Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s global e-discovery and practice technology team. She also previously held leadership positions in computer forensics and e-discovery practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome (Casey) to the Reveal team and know that her background and brilliance will greatly contribute to the company’s current and ongoing success,” Reveal chief executive Jisa said in a statement.