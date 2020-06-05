Technology News
June 5, 2020 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Legend Biotech shares jump nearly 61% in U.S. market debut

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Legend Biotech LEGN.O, a cell therapy unit owned by Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech (1548.HK), jumped nearly 61% in their stock market debut, signaling strong investor appetite for new listings.

Legend Biotech’s stock opened at $37, giving the company a market valuation of $4.79 billion.

Earlier in the day, Legend Biotech raised $423.8 million in its initial public offering of 18.4 million shares after pricing it at $23 per share, above its marketed range of $18 to $20 per American Depositary Share.

Reporting by Reporting by C Nivedita and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below