Legg Mason to pay $34 million to resolve charges relating to bribery scheme: SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Legg Mason (LM.N) will pay more than $34 million to resolve a charge it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in bribing Libyan officials to secure investments.

The SEC said that between 2004 and 2010, a former Legg Mason asset management subsidiary, Permal Group Inc, partnered with a French financial services company in paying bribes to solicit investment business from Libyan state-owned financial institutions.