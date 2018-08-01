FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany prepared to veto Chinese bid for Leifeld: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet has granted itself the power to block a takeover of machine toolmaker Leifeld by a Chinese investor if necessary, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the company’s main owner had told Reuters that China’s Yantai had abandoned its pursuit of the company, anticipating that Berlin would wield a veto because of Leifeld’s involvement in the nuclear power business.

“The cabinet today decided to grant authorization for a veto,” the government source said. “This authorization allows for vetoing the purchase of a domestic company by a foreign company for security reasons.”

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

