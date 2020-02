FILE PHOTO: A Lending Club banner hangs on the facade of the the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, United States December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - LendingClub Corp (LC.N) posted a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as its peer-to-peer lending marketplace attracted more customers.

The San Francisco-based company posted an adjusted profit of $7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.8% to $188.5 million.