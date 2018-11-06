LendingClub quarterly profit beats estimates on record loan originations

(Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp (LC.N) beat analyst estimates for adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by record loan originations and higher transaction fees.

The company also raised its full-year profit adjusted core earnings forecast to between $89 million and $94 million, from a previous range of $75 million and $90 million.

In the latest quarter, loan originations rose 18.2 percent to $2.9 billion.

Lending activity was generally sluggish in the third quarter for U.S. banks, as higher interest rates have reduced borrowers’ ability to take out expensive loans. However, higher rates have also helped banks earn more in interest income.

LendingClub’s overall revenue rose 20 percent to $184.6 million, with transaction fee revenue up 13 percent.

The San Francisco-based company's net loss fell to $22.8 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2F7thXx

On an adjusted basis, LendingClub earned 3 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected a profit of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story refiles for typo in second paragraph.)