Lennar lowers fourth-quarter deliveries, order forecast

(Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, on Wednesday cut its new order and deliveries forecast for the fourth quarter, citing the impact of Hurricane Florence and sluggishness in the market.

The Miami-based builder said on a post-earning call it now expects fourth-quarter deliveries to be 14,500, down from its previous forecast of 15,000.

The company also expects new orders of 11,400, from its previous view of 11,600.