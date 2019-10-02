October 2, 2019 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lennar profit beats on higher home sales

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lennar Corp (LEN.N) reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, as cheaper mortgage rates led to higher demand for its homes.

The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder’s shares rose more than 2% before the opening bell.

The company said its orders, a key indicator of future revenue, rose 8.5% to 13,369 homes in the third quarter, beating its own expectation of a rise of 5.5% to 7.6%.

But Lennar’s orders in California, one of its biggest markets, have grown a relatively slower pace this year than the company’s total orders, as wealthy Chinese buyers have turned cautious, likely postponing their purchase decision amid a tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade war.

“The market continued to solidify through the third quarter, stimulating both the affordability and demand for homes,” Lennar Chairman Stuart Miller said in a statement.

Net income attributable to the company rose 13.3% to $513.4 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Revenue rose 3.3% to $5.86 billion.

Analysts on average had expected Lennar to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.

Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below